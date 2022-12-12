Sander Flaum, distinguished pharma marketing pioneer, dies

The staff at PharmaLive.com and Med Ad News is sad to learn of the passing of Sander Flaum, a pharma sales and marketing expert, motivational coach, accomplished author, and industry friend.

Flaum died yesterday following a brief illness. More information will be reported when available.

Flaum was founder and principal of Flaum Navigators, an advisory board member and executive-in-residence for the Fisher College of Business at The Ohio State University, and was recently named a 2023 inductee into the Medical Advertising Hall of Fame. Flaum was also a contributor to Med Ad News.

Following service in the U.S. Military, Flaum spent 18 years at Lederle Laboratories (now Pfizer), rising to the post of marketing director. He shifted over to the agency side of the business in 1988 and became chairman and CEO of Euro RSCG Becker (now Havas Health). Over the course of his 16-year tenure at the company, it launched six brands that generated more than $2 billion in revenue. In 2004, Flaum launched Flaum Navigators, a consultancy that pushed clients to embrace innovation in medical marketing and sales.

Flaum received his undergraduate degree from The Ohio State University and his MBA from Fairleigh Dickinson University. He serves on the board of directors of OSU’s College of Arts and Sciences and Fisher College of Business, the James Cancer Center at the OSU Medical Center, and Fairleigh Dickinson’s Silberman College of Business.

Flaum authored the book, “The Best Thing That Could Ever Happen to You: How a Career Reversal Can Reinvigorate Your Life,” about the journey of career setbacks and coming out on the other side with success.