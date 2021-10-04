Sandy J. Falk, MD, Named Editor-in-Chief of The Merck Manuals

Sandy J. Falk, MD, Is Named Editor-in-Chief of The Merck Manuals

Kenilworth, N.J., October 4, 2021 – Sandy J. Falk, MD, has been named Editor-in-Chief of The Merck Manuals, a digital medical reference available for free to all both online at www.MerckManuals.com and as mobile apps with versions for healthcare professionals and consumers.

The electronic formats enhance the material in The Merck Manuals, a series of medical reference books long trusted by doctors and patients alike.

“Since it was originally published as a book in 1899, The Merck Manual has had a rich history of delivering indispensable medical information to enable informed decisions,” said Sandy J. Falk, MD. “Our mission today is global as The Merck Manuals’ constantly expanding and evolving digital content is available in 12 languages and is accessible around the world.”

Before joining Merck & Co., Inc., Dr. Falk was Executive Editor-in-Chief and Vice President, Digital Content at Elsevier Health, where she led an editorial team of physicians, nurses, and allied health professionals to disseminate evidence-based information, including about COVID-19, to provide rapidly evolving clinical decision support.

Her prior role was Director and Deputy Editor at UpToDate, Wolters Kluwer Health, where she was a member of the editorial leadership team and guided integration of editorial and business strategy and editorial board engagement.

Dr. Falk began her career as an obstetrician/gynecologist at Brigham & Women’s Hospital in Boston. She continues to have an active clinical role in the Adult Survivorship Program at Dana Farber Cancer Institute in Boston.

She is a Clinical Instructor, part-time at Harvard Medical School. Her academic publications and presentations focus on sexual health, menopause, and graft-versus-host disease in cancer survivors.

Dr. Falk completed her medical degree at Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons and did her undergraduate studies at Swarthmore College.

Credible Information for All

Visitors to MerckManuals.com can select advanced content, appropriate for health professionals and medical students, or easier to understand information developed for patients and consumers.

Editorial subject matter is complemented by visual resources, including images, videos, and infographics. A podcast series debunks common medical myths.

More than 350 medical experts currently serve as contributors; all of the material is reviewed by an independent editorial board and regularly updated online.

Provided as a public service by Merck & Co., Inc., access to the website is unlimited and always free. There is no registration and visitors are never asked to provide personal information. The user experience is not compromised by advertising or sponsored content of any kind.

The Merck Manual for doctors is now in its 20th Edition. The Merck Manual Home Health Handbook translates the complex medical terminology contained in The Merck Manual into everyday language for a lay audience. The first edition of the consumer version was introduced in 1997.

About Merck

For 130 years, Merck, known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, has been inventing for life, bringing forward medicines and vaccines for many of the world’s most challenging diseases in pursuit of our mission to save and improve lives.