In Reorganization, Sangamo Separates R&D Unit into Separate Entities

In a move aimed at boosting efficiency in its drug development attempts, Sangamo Therapeutics will split its research and development teams into two separate units.

On Wednesday, the Brisbane, California-based company announced its plans to separate the two units and treat them as individual operations with individual managers – and one of them will not be current R&D head Adrian Woolfson. Sangamo announced that Woolfson will be leaving the company.

Jason Fontenot, Sangamo’s head of cell therapy, will assume the role of Interim Head of Research and the company is seeking a Head of Development. Both department heads will report directly to Chief Executive Officer Sandy Macrae.

Macrae said the separation of the research and development teams was undertaken in order to increase the speed and efficiency of the company’s clinical translation of its science into genomic medicines.

“Managing research and development separately will allow us to industrialize zinc finger protein engineering, to retain our strength in basic research that has led to our broad and growing pipeline of genomic medicine candidates, and to add new capabilities in late-stage clinical and product development,” Macrae said in a statement.

For the departing Woolfson, Macrae said he contributed “a great deal” to the company. Macrae also praised Woolfson’s “energy and excitement” and said Woolfson “inspired many with his scientific understanding and his belief in the potential of our technology.”