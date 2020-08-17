Sanofi Acquires Principia Biopharma in $3.6 Billion Deal

Shares of Principia Biopharma were up more than 9% in premarket trading after Sanofi announced it was acquiring the company and its BTK inhibitors in a deal valued at about $3.68 billion as the French company continues to transform its R&D division to more heavily emphasize oncology and other lucrative programs.

At the center of the deal for Sanofi is Principia’s experimental Bruton tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitors the French company believes will allow it to build a portfolio of the next generation of transformative treatments for autoimmune diseases. BTK is present in the signaling pathways of key innate and adaptive cell types of the immune system. Being able to block or disrupt these signaling processes can help in stopping inflammation and tissue destruction related to autoimmune diseases and target some of the underlying pathophysiology. Principia’s portfolio includes the experimental multiple sclerosis treatment ‘168, which Sanofi previously licensed from Principia in 2017; the late-stage pemphigus treatment Rilzabrutinib; and PRN473, a topical BTK inhibitor.

Sanofi Chief Executive Officer Paul Hudson said that the addition of multiple BTK inhibitors to the company’s platform demonstrates Sanofi’s commitment to strategic product acquisitions in the company’s priority therapeutic areas. The acquisition of Principia will allow Sanofi to expand and accelerate the development of BTK inhibitors across multiple indications, Hudson said.

“Full ownership of our brain-penetrant BTK inhibitor ‘168 removes complexities for this priority development program and simplifies future commercialization,” Hudson said in a statement. “The Phase IIb data in relapsing multiple sclerosis showed the strong potential of ‘168 to address disability and disease progression, and triggered the start of Phase III studies across the full spectrum of MS.”