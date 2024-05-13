Sanofi adds over €1 billion for biomanufacturing to €2.5 billion already committed in major projects in France

Paris, May 13, 2024. As the largest private contributor to the security and independence of France’s health ecosystem, Sanofi today announces an investment of more than €1 billion to create new bioproduction capacity at its sites in Vitry-sur-Seine (Val de Marne), Le Trait (Seine-Maritime) and Lyon Gerland (Rhône). This new investment will create more than 500 jobs and significantly strengthen France’s ability to control the production of essential medicines from start to finish, for the present day and into the future. This plan brings to more than €3.5 billion the amount committed by Sanofi since the Covid-19 pandemic in major projects to keep production of medicines and vaccines in France for patients around the world.

In Vitry-sur-Seine, Sanofi will invest €1 billion to build a new facility that will double the site’s monoclonal antibody production capacity. Several biologics in development amongst Sanofi’s 12 potential blockbusters, in chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder (COPD), asthma, multiple sclerosis or type 1 diabetes, could be produced in Vitry to meet the needs of millions of patients in France and around the world. Sanofi anticipates the creation of 350 jobs as a result of this investment.

At the Le Trait site in Normandy, Sanofi will invest €100 million to develop new capacity for biologics formulation, filling, device assembly and packaging. It will support the launch of future biologics and vaccines, as well as the continued growth of Dupixent®, which already is indicated in several inflammatory diseases and could soon become the first biologic indicated in COPD. This investment will support 150 jobs.

In Lyon Gerland, Sanofi is investing €10 million to locate the production of TZield in France. Tzield is a biologic for type 1 diabetes that Sanofi acquired in April 2023 and which has been manufactured outside Europe.

“Thanks to the transformation undertaken since 2020, Sanofi has a record number of medicines and vaccines in development that could become best-in-class and help meet major public health challenges. With these unprecedented industrial investments, we remain true to our history by once again choosing France to produce these future medicines and make them available to patients around the world. France is, and always will be, at the heart of Sanofi’s strategy.” – Paul Hudson, CEO

Read the full press release from Sanofi.