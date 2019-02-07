Ad Header

Sanofi Cuts 38 R&D Programs to Refocus on Cancer, Immunology, and Rare Diseases

Written by: | news@biospace.com | Dated: Thursday, February 7th, 2019

 

What a difference a year makes. In January 2018, Paris-based Sanofi marked the start of the year by acquiring Waltham, Mass.-based Bioverativ for $11.6 billion and Ghent, Belgium-based Ablynx for $4.8 billion.

A year later, at its fourth-quarter and annual report today, Sanofi announced it has killed 38 R&D programs, prioritizing oncology, immunology, rare disease and rare blood disorders. Thirteen of those were development programs, the remaining 25 research-stage. In September, the company indicated it was on a cost-cutting program, planning to save 1.5 billion euros this year.

