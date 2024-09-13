Sanofi dips into red-hot radiopharma space with $110M licensing deal

,
Sanofi

Sanofi dips into red-hot radiopharma space with $110M licensing deal

Sanofi has become the next Big Pharma company to challenge Novartis in the field of radiopharmaceuticals, inking a $110 million licensing deal to work with RadioMedix and Orano Med on a neuroendocrine tumor candidate.

The three-way deal will see Sanofi pay out €100 million ($110 million) upfront, with €220 million ($242.5 million) in sales milestones, plus royalties, according to a Thursday press release. RadioMedix is a U.S.-based biotech developing radiopharmaceuticals for PET imaging and targeted alpha therapy for unmet needs in cancer. Orano Med is a French company developing radioligand therapies.

The focus of the deal is AlphaMedix, a targeted radioligand therapy that uses lead-212Pb to target cancer. Truist Securities noted that pharmas have been zeroing in on Lead as the next big thing in radioligand therapy. The potential advantages include a short half-life and clearance, delivery of potent alpha emission and more abundant source material, according to Truist analysts.

With that said, Truist warned that investors are concerned about a lack of clarity around distribution logistics for the one-time delivery of the therapy and potential safety concerns.

Under the deal, Sanofi will be responsible for commercialization while Orano Med will conduct manufacturing. AlphaMedix is currently in a Phase II trial for gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (GEP-NETs), according to RadioMedix’s pipeline.

Read the full article on BioSpace. 

/by
You might also like
SanofiUS urges makers of infant RSV shots to meet winter demand
SanofiSanofi and CytoReason target IBD in expanded collaboration
Pharma sustainabilityTop pharma companies 2023: A satisfactory year
AmazonAmazon Pharmacy automates discounts to help insulin patients get pledged prices
Sanofi, Sobi and Midatech Gain FDA’s Vote of Confidence in Hemophilia, Cancer
Takeda’s dengue vaccine wins EU approval
Sanofi rebounds in MS with mid-stage data for anti-CD40L antibody
SanofiFDA partially halts Sanofi’s BTK inhibitor for multiple sclerosis, myasthenia gravis