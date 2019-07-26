Ad Header

Sanofi ends partnership with Lexicon to develop diabetes drug

Written by: | no-reply@reuters.com | Dated: Friday, July 26th, 2019

 

(Reuters) – French drugmaker Sanofi SA said on Friday it had terminated its partnership with Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc to develop and manufacture a drug for use with insulin in patients with type 1 and type 2 diabetes.

Lexicon shares fell nearly 40% in extended trading.

Sanofi said the termination of the partnership comes after the results of a late stage study of the drug, sotagliflozin.

However, trials of the drug will continue without Lexicon, Sanofi said. [nGNX6l9qVW]

 

Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva

 

Reuters source:

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-sanofi-lexicon-pharm/sanofi-ends-partnership-with-lexicon-to-develop-diabetes-drug-idUSKCN1UL2OR

