Sanofi ends partnership with Lexicon to develop diabetes drug
(Reuters) – French drugmaker Sanofi SA said on Friday it had terminated its partnership with Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc to develop and manufacture a drug for use with insulin in patients with type 1 and type 2 diabetes.
Lexicon shares fell nearly 40% in extended trading.
Sanofi said the termination of the partnership comes after the results of a late stage study of the drug, sotagliflozin.
However, trials of the drug will continue without Lexicon, Sanofi said. [nGNX6l9qVW]
Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva
Reuters source:
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-sanofi-lexicon-pharm/sanofi-ends-partnership-with-lexicon-to-develop-diabetes-drug-idUSKCN1UL2OR
Ad Right Top
Sorry. No data so far.
MedAdNews
Extensive pharmaceutical business and marketing intelligence. For back issues, please contact MDAD@kmpsgroup.com.
June 2019 Focus: Payer access, biotech/biopharma, DTC, rare diseases, and more!