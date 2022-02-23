Sanofi, GSK to seek approval for COVID vaccine candidate

PARIS, Feb 23 (Reuters) – French drugmaker Sanofi (SASY.PA) and its British partner GlaxoSmithKline (GSK.L) are seeking regulatory approval for their COVID-19 vaccine to be used as a booster, as well as a standalone two-dose shot, after several setbacks.

The companies said on Wednesday they intended to submit data to regulators from a late-stage trial of the vaccine, and another testing it as a booster, with full results for both studies expected to be published “later this year.”

Sanofi is hoping for a comeback after falling behind in the race for COVID-19 shots, while GSK, the world’s biggest vaccine maker by sales, has not developed its own candidate and is instead supplying its adjuvant technology to developers.

Sanofi-GSK’s shot relies on a conventional protein-based approach, compared with the newer mRNA technology used in established COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech (PFE.N), (22UAy.DE) and Moderna (MRNA.O).

It is similar in technology to one of Sanofi’s seasonal influenza vaccines, and is coupled with GSK’s adjuvant, a substance that boosts the effectiveness of a shot. It is also easier to store and transport than some rival shots. read more

The companies said final analysis of the booster trial, which included participants previously given shots based on mRNA technology or adenovirus viral vectors, showed it could increase neutralising antibodies by 18 to 30 times.