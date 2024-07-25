Sanofi lifts 2024 profit forecast on strength in Dupixent, new products

July 25 (Reuters) – Sanofi (SASY.PA) on Thursday raised its full-year profit outlook after strong demand for blockbuster asthma drug Dupixent and better-than-expected sales of new launches helped its second-quarter results beat estimates.

The French drugmaker forecast 2024 earnings per share would remain stable versus 2023 levels, an improvement on its previous expectation of a low single-digit percentage fall, at constant currency exchange rates.