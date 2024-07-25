Sanofi lifts 2024 profit forecast on strength in Dupixent, new products

July 25 (Reuters) – Sanofi (SASY.PA) on Thursday raised its full-year profit outlook after strong demand for blockbuster asthma drug Dupixent and better-than-expected sales of new launches helped its second-quarter results beat estimates.
 
The French drugmaker forecast 2024 earnings per share would remain stable versus 2023 levels, an improvement on its previous expectation of a low single-digit percentage fall, at constant currency exchange rates.
 

Peers AstraZeneca (AZN.L) and Roche (ROG.S) also lifted their profit forecasts on Thursday.
 
Sanofi’s shares rose 2.9%. The upgraded outlook should be well-received by investors, Jefferies analyst Peter Welford said.
 
CFO Francois-Xavier Roger said the improved forecast reflected strength across the board, not just Dupixent but also new products such its Beyfortus shot to protect infants from a common respiratory virus.
 
Investors have been closely watching the new launches, after Sanofi unexpectedly abandoned its 2025 margin targets in October to account for an expected increase in research and development spending, sparking a selloff in its stock.
 
“We have not seen this level of top-line growth for quite some time,” Roger told reporters, pointing to a 10.2% rise in overall quarterly sales, at constant exchange rates.

 
