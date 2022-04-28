https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/Adagene-and-Sanofi-Tie-Up-in-2.5B-Antibody-Collab-BioSpace-3-2-22.jpeg 350 625 BioSpace https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Pharmalive_4c-300x37.png BioSpace 2022-04-28 11:23:09 2022-04-28 12:18:18 Sanofi on path to immunology leadership as Dupixent milestones pile up