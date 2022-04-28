Sanofi on path to immunology leadership as Dupixent milestones pile up
Published: Apr 28, 2022
By Vanessa Doctor, MS
BioSpace
Sanofi reported a series of first-quarter wins Thursday, driven mostly by the success of consumer healthcare (CHC) and its blockbuster Dupixent.
The company logged an 8.6% rise in sales for the period, primarily due to the success of its consumer healthcare division and lead assets. Sanofi’s specialty care unit, where Dupixent (dupilumab) reigns, delivered a 45.7% growth from last year’s Q1 report, equivalent to about $1.7 million. Core assets in the general medicines arm, particularly from Rezurock, also contributed to the increase, while vaccines posted a 6.8% growth with the resurgence of travel vaccines and a strong Pertussis and Hib (PPH) franchise.
While Dupixent is responsible for much of the growth, Sanofi also touted the achievement of key milestones and regulatory goals met in the quarter, including efanesoctocog alfa for hemophilia A, nirsevimab for RSV in infants, Xenpozyme for acid sphingomyelinase deficiency (ASMD) and Enjaymo for cold agglutinin disease.
Dupixent has been featured actively in the news this year, as regulatory agencies worldwide issue approvals for the drug’s use in various indications and age groups. In January, the European Medicines Agency (EMA)‘s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) approved Dupixent for children ages 6 to 11 years with severe asthma with type II inflammation.
Shortly after, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration accepted Sanofi’s Priority Review application for Dupixent in children ages 6 months to 5 years diagnosed with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis. In March, the company shared at the American Academy of Dermatology annual meeting that Dupixent demonstrated significant benefit for patients with prurigo nodularis.
Other indications being explored or developed for Dupixent are chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyposis, chronic spontaneous urticaria and eosinophilic esophagitis.
“As highlighted at our investor event in March, we remain focused on our path to industry leadership in Immunology with a broad set of novel treatments in development, including additional indications for Dupixent in diseases such as Prurigo Nodularis and Eosinophilic Esophagitis, which were recently submitted for regulatory approval. In addition, we are particularly excited about the positive pivotal trial readout for efanesoctogog alfa, our potentially revolutionizing treatment for Hemophilia A patients, with its filing planned for mid-year,” Sanofi CEO Paul Hudson said in a statement.
“Based on the strong first quarter, we are on track to deliver on our 2022 financial guidance, despite the challenging business environment,” Hudson added.
Sanofi’s vaccine programs are also performing well. The company, alongside partner GlaxoSmithKline, applied for conditional regulatory authorization for a first-generation COVID-19 vaccine in Europe. Given all its wins for the quarter, Sanofi said it expects business earnings per share to see double-digit growth in 2022.
BioSpace source:
https://www.biospace.com/article/dupixent-consumer-healthcare-wins-drive-q1-sales-for-sanofi/