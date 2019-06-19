Ad Header

Sanofi plans 466 job cuts as part of R&D reshuffle

Written by: | no-reply@reuters.com | Dated: Wednesday, June 19th, 2019

 

PARIS (Reuters) – Sanofi on Wednesday said a reorganization of its research and development operation in Germany and France would result in 466 job cuts in the two countries.

In an emailed statement, a spokesman with the French drugmaker said the reshuffle aimed at enabling Sanofi to concentrate its research efforts in cancer, immunology, rare diseases and vaccines.

The company would end new research efforts in cardiology, the spokesman added, solely keeping existing research programs.

The 466 job cuts are to be implemented on a voluntary basis, Sanofi said. The company currently employs 15,000 in R&D worldwide out of a total staffing of more than 100,000.

 

Reporting by Matthias Blamont; Editing by Leigh Thomas

 

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-sanofi-strategy-r-d/sanofi-plans-466-job-cuts-as-part-of-rd-reshuffle-idUSKCN1TK20M

