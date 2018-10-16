Ad Header

Late-stage Dupixent trials show positive results

Written by: | no-reply@reuters.com | Dated: Tuesday, October 16th, 2018

 

Sanofi, Regeneron say late-stage Dupixent trials show positive results

 

PARIS, Oct 16 (Reuters) – Drugmakers Sanofi and Regeneron said on Tuesday that they received positive results for their Dupixent product, which treats eczema and is seen as a key driver of future revenues.

Sanofi and Regeneron said in a joint statement that two pivotal Phase 3 placebo-controlled trials evaluating Dupixent (dupilumab), in adults with inadequately controlled chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, had met all primary and secondary endpoints.

The U.S. Food & Drug Administration regulator is expected to approve Dupixent for asthma treatment before the year-end.

 

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

 

Reuters source:

https://www.reuters.com/article/sanofi-regeneron-dupixent/sanofi-regeneron-say-late-stage-dupixent-trials-show-positive-results-idUSFWN1WW03B

