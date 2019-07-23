Ad Header

Sanofi signs U.S. rights deal with Roche for flu treatment Tamiflu

Written by: | no-reply@reuters.com | Dated: Tuesday, July 23rd, 2019

 

PARIS (Reuters) – French drugs and healthcare group Sanofi (SASY.PA) said on Tuesday it had signed a rights deal with Roche (ROG.S) for the ‘Tamiflu’ product in the United States.

The deal will give Sanofi exclusive U.S. over-the-counter (OTC) rights to Tamiflu, which is used for the prevention and treatment of flu.

“This is a strategic and important transaction for us as we strive to continually bring innovations to the market,” said Alan Main, executive vice president of Sanofi’s consumer healthcare division, in a statement.

 

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Subhranshu Saha

 

Reuters source:

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-sanofi-roche-flu/sanofi-signs-u-s-rights-deal-with-roche-for-flu-treatment-tamiflu-idUSKCN1UI0EF?il=0

