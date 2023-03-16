Sanofi to cut US price of its most-prescribed insulin by 78%

By Patrick Wingrove

March 16 (Reuters) – Sanofi SA (SASY.PA) said on Thursday it will cut U.S. list prices for its most-prescribed insulin product, Lantus, by 78% starting next year after similar moves by rivals Novo Nordisk (NOVOb.CO) and Eli Lilly and Co (LLY.N).

The French drugmaker will also extend its $35 out-of-pocket pricing program to all patients with commercial insurance using Lantus.

The move comes as U.S. President Joe Biden has pushed to extend to most Americans the $35 cap on out-of-pocket insulin costs made available to Medicare recipients by the Inflation Reduction Act.

In addition to Lantus, Sanofi said it will cut by 70% the list price for its fast-acting insulin, Apidra.

Sanofi said it already offered a lower priced version of Lantus but that it had not been taken up widely by insurance programs.

The branded list price of Lantus is $438.07 for the pre-filled pens and $292.07 for a 10 ml vial. Those would come down to $96 and $64, respectively.

The company said it has a 40% share of the U.S. long-acting insulin market and a 4% share of the rapid-acting market.