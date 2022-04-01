Sanofi to Float Drug Ingredients Manufacturing Business on May 6

April 1 (Reuters) – Sanofi (SASY.PA) plans to list its drug ingredients subsidiary EUROAPI on May 6, saying the business is set to grow and improve its profitability as a separate business.

Having received approval from the French markets regulator, the listing on the Euronext Paris exchange is set to take place shortly after a May 3 Sanofi shareholder vote on the listing, the French pharmaceutical giant said on Friday.

Sanofi shareholders will receive one EUROAPI share for 23 shares held in the parent company.

The company confirmed plans to conserve a 30% stake in the business after the listing while France will buy a 12% stake through public-sector bank EPIC Bpifrance for up to 150 million euros ($166 million).

The flotation plan for the group with its Europe-based production network comes as the coronavirus pandemic and Russia’s attack on Ukraine have heightened concerns in the EU over the region’s dependency on critical pharma ingredient imports.

“You can read also through the participation of BPIFrance the interest in terms of regional sovereignty and development. It’s not just the interest of France. It is the interest of the whole of Europe,” Sanofi finance chief Jean-Baptiste de Chatillon said in an analyst call.

L’Oreal (OREP.PA), Sanofi’s largest shareholder with a more than 9% stake, agreed to a one-year lock-up period after the listing, Sanofi added.