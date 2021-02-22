https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/Roche-Sanofi-arthritis-drugs-reduce-death-rates-among-sickest-COVID-19-patients-Reuters-1-7-21.jpeg 246 370 Andrew Humphreys https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Pharmalive_4c-300x37.png Andrew Humphreys2021-02-22 06:12:452021-02-22 16:08:12Sanofi to help Johnson & Johnson manufacture Covid-19 vaccine
France’s Sanofi to help Johnson & Johnson manufacture COVID-19 vaccine
PARIS (Reuters) – French healthcare company Sanofi will provide COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing support to U.S. peer Johnson & Johnson, Sanofi said on Monday.
Once authorized, Sanofi will provide Johnson & Johnson access to the established infrastructure and expertise of its vaccine manufacturing plant in Marcy l’Etoile, France, to formulate and fill vials of Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen COVID-19 vaccine candidate in 2021 at a rate of approximately 12 million doses per month.
