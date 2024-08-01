Sanofi to invest 1.3 bln euros in new insulin plant in Frankfurt

Sanofi

BERLIN, Aug 1 (Reuters) – French drugmaker Sanofi (SASY.PA) will invest 1.3 billion euros ($1.40 billion) in a new insulin production facility at its existing site in Frankfurt, where it makes insulin brand Lantus, the company said on Thursday.
 
The investment will pave the way for the construction of a 36,000-square-metre facility that will replace Sanofi’s current insulin production plant in Frankfurt’s Hoechst district by 2029, the company said.
 

 
