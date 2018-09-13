Sanofi to refocus two global business units
• Appoints Dieter Weinand to lead new Primary Care business unit
• New China & Emerging Markets business to be led by Olivier Charmeil
• Stefan Oelrich will leave Sanofi to pursue an external opportunity
A U.S. citizen, Mr. Weinand has 30 years’ experience in the biopharmaceutical industry. He held various responsibilities in commercial, operational and strategic roles at a number of pharmaceutical companies including Warner Lambert, Pfizer and Bristol-Myers Squibb. Before moving to Bayer, he was President, Global Commercialization & Portfolio Management at Otsuka Pharmaceutical Development & Commercialization Inc. in Princeton, New Jersey, U.S.
This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. These statements include projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding plans, objectives, intentions and expectations with respect to future financial results, events, operations, services, product development and potential, and statements regarding future performance. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by the words “expects”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “estimates”, “plans” and similar expressions. Although Sanofi’s management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, investors are cautioned that forward-looking information and statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Sanofi, that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information and statements. These risks and uncertainties include among other things, the uncertainties inherent in Sanofi’s ability to benefit from internal synergies and external growth opportunities and/or obtain regulatory clearances, risks associated with intellectual property and any related pending or future litigation and the ultimate outcome of such litigation, trends in exchange rates and prevailing interest rates, volatile economic conditions, the impact of cost containment initiatives and subsequent changes thereto, as well as those risks and uncertainties discussed or identified in the public filings with the SEC and the AMF made by Sanofi, including those listed under “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” in Sanofi’s annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2017. Other than as required by applicable law, Sanofi does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information or statements.
1 Mature Markets include the U.S., Canada, Western & Eastern Europe (except Eurasia), Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand and Puerto Rico. Emerging Markets include Africa, Middle East, Asia (includes China and Southeast Asia), Eurasia (Russia, Ukraine, Georgia, Belarus, Armenia and Turkey) and Latin America.
