Sanofi trial failure halts work on breast cancer treatment amcenestrant

By Ludwig Burger

Aug 17 (Reuters) – Sanofi (SASY.PA) has stopped further work on amcenestrant, a treatment once seen to have strong commercial potential in breast cancer, after a second trial failure dealt a major blow to the French healthcare company’s development prospects.

The move weighed on shares and mounted pressure on Sanofi to bolster its pipeline of drug candidates as it becomes increasingly dependent on its multi-billion best seller, fast-growing eczema and asthma treatment Dupixent.

Sanofi has also fallen far behind in the race to develop COVID-19 vaccines.

A trial dubbed AMEERA-5, which was testing amcenestrant on women with newly diagnosed advanced breast cancer, was stopped early because an independent monitoring panel found no signs of it working. The shares dropped 4.2% at 1050 GMT, the biggest loss on the French blue chip index CAC40 (.FCHI)

Separately, the plaintiff in the first lawsuit over the heartburn drug Zantac, which has also been weighing on Sanofi’s shares recently, on Tuesday agreed to drop his case.

Sanofi was among a range of companies selling Zantac, which U.S. regulators pulled from the market in 2020.

Since the investor scare over Zantac, which started a week ago, Sanofi shares have dropped more than 13% to a 10-month low.

CFO Jean-Baptiste de Chatillon told Reuters the recent share price rout was compounding an undervaluation that had become a buying opportunity, pointing to future prospects of hoemophilia drug hopeful efanesoctocog alfa and on nirsevimab against certain airway infections in infants.