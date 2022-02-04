Sanofi Unifies as One Under New Logo, Structure

Sanofi has been a global healthcare leader that has brought forth treatments for rare diseases and established standard-of-care therapeutics for areas such as diabetes and cardiovascular diseases. After 50 years, the France-based company is giving itself a bit of a branding make-over with a new logo and a restructuring of its corporate umbrella in support of its three-year-old “Play to Win” strategy.

Sanofi Chief Executive Officer Paul Hudson called this the “most important transformation and modernization” in the company’s five-decade history.

“In 2019, we launched our Play to Win strategy, which focuses on applying our platform for innovation to produce first- and best-in-class treatments and vaccines. Our new brand is a natural and important next step in this journey and represents the integrated way in which the company will work to achieve our shared ambition to transform the practice of medicine,” Hudson said in a statement.

Now, the entirety of the company will be united under one Sanofi banner. Current business units Sanofi Pasteur and Sanofi Genzyme, which are focused on vaccines and specialty care respectively, as well as all other acquired brands, will be united under the singular Sanofi name and brand.

Having all entities operate under the same umbrella and for a shared purpose will position the company to “to have greater impact by more strategically applying the resources that exist across the company to drive innovations that matter,” Sanofi said in its announcement.

The company’s new logo includes two purpose dots at the beginning and end of the word Sanofi. Sanofi said the dots represent the beginning and end of the scientific journey.

“The two purple dots embody the scientific journey between a starting point – the curiosity of questioning the status-quo and wondering ‘what if?’ – and a finish line – the eureka moment where innovative solutions are unlocked to impact people’s lives,” the company said.

Sanofi followed up its new logo and structure with a positive year-end sales report that saw significant earnings driven by Dupixent, the blockbuster asthma and eczema asset co-developed with Regeneron.

Over the past year, Dupixent was approved in the U.S. for the treatment of moderate-to-severe asthma for children aged 6 to 11 years and has also shown itself to be effective in multiple type 2 inflammatory indications, including prurigo nodularis and eosinophilic esophagitis.

In addition to Dupixent, the company’s vaccines business was also a strong driver. Dupixent saw its sales increased 53% in 2021. The drug brought in about $6 billion for the year. The company’s influenza vaccines also saw record sales in 2021.

“In R&D, we continue to be relentless in our commitment to expand our innovative pipeline. Last quarter, Sanofi achieved a new milestone, a first in recent years, by moving seven molecules into Phase I and seven pipeline programs into Phase II trials, showcasing our success in rapidly advancing potentially transformative medicines,” Hudson said in a statement.