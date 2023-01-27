Sanofi’s and Regeneron’s Dupixent wins new stage of EU regulatory approval

Sanofi

Sanofi’s and Regeneron’s Dupixent wins new stage of EU regulatory approval

PARIS, Jan 27 (Reuters) – Healthcare companies Sanofi (SASY.PA) and Regeneron (REGN.O) said on Friday the European Union’s medicines regulator had given a new stage of approval for their Dupixent product to treat children as young as 6 months old with severe atopic dermatitis.

The European Commission is expected to announce a final decision on the Dupixent application in coming months. Dupixent was approved in June 2022 by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulator for children in this age group.

The use of Dupixent in infants and young children less than 6 years of age suffering from severe atopic dermatitis is at an investigational stage for now in the EU, pending final approval.

In October, Sanofi had forecast faster earnings growth due to strong demand for its bestselling drug Dupixent and for its flu vaccines.

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Tom Hogue

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Source: Reuters

/by
You might also like
The Galien Foundation Announces 2022 Prix Galien USA Nominees in "Best Biotechnology Product," "Best Pharmaceutical Agent" and "Best Medical Technology" Categories
FDA FDA Issues EUA for Novavax's Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine
Pfizer, COVID vaccine EU drug regulator has not seen signal of possible Pfizer COVID shot stroke link
Biden, baby formula companies to meet on efforts to ease shortage
Merck Merck to start studying lower dose of HIV drug after FDA hold
NovartisReuters Health Novartis Tafinlar + Mekinist receives FDA approval for first tumor-agnostic indication for BRAF V600E solid tumors
Philips logo Philips says tests on recalled products show limited health risks
Sanofi logo Sanofi-Reneron eye another Dupixent approval, this time in adolescents with EoE