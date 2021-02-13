https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/Sanofis-mRNA-COVID-19-vaccine-candidate-not-ready-this-year-CEO-says-2-13-21.jpeg 133 200 Andrew Humphreys https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Pharmalive_4c-300x37.png Andrew Humphreys 2021-02-13 18:01:27 2021-02-14 16:01:54 Sanofi's mRNA Covid-19 vaccine candidate not ready in 2021, CEO says