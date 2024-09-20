Sanofi’s tolebrutinib drug delays progressive MS by 31% in trial

FRANKFURT, Sept 20 (Reuters) – Sanofi (SASY.PA) said on Friday that its multiple sclerosis drug candidate was shown to delay worsening of a progressive form of the disease by 31%, as the French drugmaker eyes a request for approval later this year.

The company said earlier this month in a brief summary that the late-stage trial with the drug candidate tolebrutinib was successful. That mitigated a setback announced at the same time that trials on a more common relapsing form of the disease had failed.

Sanofi is pursuing several opportunities in MS, a debilitating nerve disease, to offset revenue losses after the recent end of MS pill Aubagio’s patent protection, part of a push to become a powerhouse in anti-inflammatory drugs.