Sanofi’s tolebrutinib drug delays progressive MS by 31% in trial

,
Sanofi

Sanofi’s tolebrutinib drug delays progressive MS by 31% in trial

FRANKFURT, Sept 20 (Reuters) – Sanofi (SASY.PA) said on Friday that its multiple sclerosis drug candidate was shown to delay worsening of a progressive form of the disease by 31%, as the French drugmaker eyes a request for approval later this year.
 
The company said earlier this month in a brief summary that the late-stage trial with the drug candidate tolebrutinib was successful. That mitigated a setback announced at the same time that trials on a more common relapsing form of the disease had failed.
 
Sanofi is pursuing several opportunities in MS, a debilitating nerve disease, to offset revenue losses after the recent end of MS pill Aubagio’s patent protection, part of a push to become a powerhouse in anti-inflammatory drugs.
 

CEO Paul Hudson has made progress regaining investor confidence in the pharma pipeline since he unexpectedly abandoned 2025 margin targets last October to boost drug development spending.
 
Tolebrutinib, from the $3.7 billion takeover of Principia in 2020, belongs to a class of compounds known as Bruton’s tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitors, which has also attracted Novartis (NOVN.S) and Roche (ROG.S).
 
Read the full article on Reuters. 

/by
You might also like
MerckKeytruda unlocked: how should Merck proceed with trials?
Horizon TherapeuticsJanssen bows out as contender for Horizon Therapeutics buyout
Pfizer BioNTechPfizer, BioNTech start COVID-flu combination vaccine study
Gilead drops late-stage trial for magrolimab in blood cancer treatment
FDAAlnylam wins adcomm’s support for heart disease drug despite FDA concerns
J&JJ&J bows out of RSV vaccine race after scrapping trial
neuropathic painLexicon’s AAK1 inhibitor disappoints in Phase II postherpetic neuralgia study
Boehringer IngelheimBoehringer aces Phase III pulmonary fibrosis trial, plans FDA application
Daiichi Sankyo debuts Enhertu ad during Thursday Night FootballFootballCapitolSenate bill seeks to spare small biotechs from IRA’s drug price negotiati...