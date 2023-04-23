Science & Purpose: 2023

Science & Purpose

200 Varick Street, 3rd floor, New York, NY, 10014

201-452-2286 • [email protected] • scienceandpurpose.com

Quick Facts

Accounts

Account wins: 3

Active business clients: 5

Brands by 2022 sales

Brand-product accounts held: 6

Services mix

HCP 40%

Interactive 40%

DTP 20%

Client roster

Boehringer Ingelheim

Genentech

Gilead

Mallinckrodt

Prilenia Therapeutics

Finalist

Agency on the Rise

After nearly two decades of success with “a purpose-driven philosophy at its core,” the Purpose Group grew this past year with the launch of Science & Purpose (S&P). Executives say the Purpose Group lives the ideal that “all great brands are built on purpose” and Science & Purpose supports this larger mission.

“At a time where science has never been more transformative, it is also more vast than ever, largely complex, and sometimes misunderstood,” the leadership team says. “Science & Purpose believes in bringing deeper meaning to science, to brands, and those they serve through the creation of deeper scientific understanding, deeper brand connections, and deeper impact on outcomes for patients, providers, and clients alike.

“This approach is part of why S&P is a new agency to watch, with greater-than-forecasted revenue in year one, and a partnership with Lizzo’s clothing brand YITTY that took Instagram by storm this past October.”

Recent accomplishments

“Our ultimate goal at the Purpose Group is to help our clients bring meaningful products to patients, and with the launch of Science & Purpose, we now have the added HCP expertise to provide fully integrated marketing solutions,” Purpose Group CEO Deb Deaver says. “Our modern approach to marketing embraces data, technology, and purpose-built teams to create leadership brands in the hearts and minds of HCPs, patients, caregivers, and more.”

Managers say S&P’s focus on integrated HCP and patient audiences has resulted in tremendous growth in the first year – nearly doubling in size from its late 2021 inception – with a run of new business wins with biotech firms offering new, first-in-class solutions in rare disease.

Reporting into Deaver and Chief Creative Officer Dina Peck, S&P has a newly formed executive VP team of Managing Partner Aimee Mosher and Group Creative Directors Stephanie Markell and Michele Monteforte. Its leadership team is rounded out by several senior VPs: Angela Kogler, Ph.D., to lead medical strategy; Bob Munier, head of strategy and growth; and Rob Wielgosh, group account director.

“Our leadership team was carefully crafted to reflect our deep commitment to bringing authentic, resonant, and purposeful work into the world,” Peck says.

Structure and services

The leadership team is joined by a diverse group of nearly 50 creators, storytellers, data-divers, and inventors – a group of people that agency managers say are problem-solvers by nature, united in their mission to deliver solutions that can make a meaningful change in the lives of patients, those who care for them, and those who treat them.

The leadership team says S&P was built ground-up on a lean model that allows for significant integration among departments and the ability to arrive at solutions quickly with depth of knowledge.

“At S&P, we build our teams based on area expertise rather than the traditional layered agency model,” Mosher says. “At any given point in a brand’s life cycle, the needs are different, and we understand that. We have team members that go deeper to play hybrid roles, so we aren’t just collaborating across department lines but blurring them. This fuels efficiency and new ways of thinking. Not to mention it feeds the insanely curious minds of our outstanding team.”

According to executives, “Because S&P proudly shares its DNA with Patients & Purpose, it also has the enviable opportunity to tap into the Centers of Excellence that are central to P&P’s success – its social innovation team, Equal Health Group, and Healthy Communications, among others – with an eye to customizing solutions for multiple audiences, including HCPs.”

“Emerging technologies and digital innovations are part of the fabric of the Purpose Group,” says Monteforte, who spent 14 years at P&P before joining S&P. “Continuing to work with EVP John Deely and his EDG [Emerging Digital Group] team to expand our expertise and offerings in the HCP space has been a core focus for us. We are proud of our commitment to ‘what’s next’ creative experiences, and work hard to bring that to our clients.”

The agency has also partnered with P&P’s Susan Andreas, Ph.D., who serves as its director of health literacy, to advance Lexiconversations, an offering that executives say creates meaningful dialogue and connections between HCPs and patients.

“Language strategy and health literacy remain a Purpose Group focus, and S&P is in a unique position to bring together key audiences to bridge some unfortunate gaps in the healthcare space,” Peck says.

Future plans

Year two at S&P will be focused on evolving its focus on science: behavioral science and data visualization, among others, according to the leadership team. “We are excited to rethink customer data, insights, engagement, and experiences in a whole new way,” Mosher says.

Like Patients & Purpose (see profile on page 90), executives say S&P uses the proprietary Omnihealth marketing and insights platform, which allows both agencies to overlay competitive insights, social and consumer consumption, as well as cultural signals to fully understand a brand’s customers as people. “These best-in-class insights will continue to help to propel the work S&P creates and the depth of strategy behind it.”

Philanthropy/citizenship

Science & Purpose feels a deep connection to purpose-based work and philanthropy as well as DE&I, managers explain.

“In our first year, it was important to us to establish who we are and what we believe in,” Markell says. “Our drive to produce best-in-class work for clients is matched by our drive to do the same for organizations that may not have the resources.”

In October 2022, S&P launched the #TitCheck campaign in partnership with Lizzo’s shapewear brand, YITTY, and nonprofit organization, Young Survival Coalition, to bring breast cancer awareness to the under-40 set. “Because 80 percent of young women with breast cancer find their abnormality themselves – many while getting dressed – the campaign built on the virality of #FitChecks with diversity and inclusion at the forefront,” executives say. “While young adults are currently underrepresented in breast cancer research, Black and Brown women are even more so, leaving many gaps in the understanding of cancer risk in these populations.

“The #TitCheck campaign educated on the latest in breast self-awareness, motivated these audiences to action, and inspired them to take control of their own breast health. This campaign aims to support not just the young adults of today, but also the ones of tomorrow, by uncovering opportunities for future education and research.”