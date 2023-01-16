SCIRIS acquires Source Health Economics

Global healthcare communications company SCIRIS today announces the acquisition of UK-based Source Health Economics – an agency specialising in health economics and outcomes research (HEOR).

The development is the latest in SCIRIS’ rapid expansion, having over the last two years acquired six agencies with considerable scientific and commercial expertise on both sides of the Atlantic.

Isaac Batley, CEO of SCIRIS, said: “I am hugely excited that Source is joining the SCIRIS family. They have built a great business, have a strong client base and a fantastic reputation for scientific expertise and rigour, and – importantly for us – have a leadership team that puts people first. At SCIRIS, we pride ourselves on making the connections that help our global clients achieve success across all phases of brand development, and the high-quality HEOR service that Source provides strengthens our ability to do just that. I am really looking forward to working with Juliet, David and the whole team at Source.”

Juliet Mumby-Croft, co-founder and joint Managing Director of Source, said: “This is a very exciting next step for Source Health Economics. We’re looking forward to working as part of a company that has a shared people-centric ethos and benefiting from the collective wisdom and collaboration that SCIRIS provides.”

David Trueman, co-founder and joint Managing Director of Source, added: “Becoming part of SCIRIS will have significant benefits as we continue to grow our business. It opens up lots of exciting possibilities to collaborate with new partners in order to achieve what has always been our mission: to achieve the best possible outcome for patients and clients.”

Founded in 2016, Source Health Economics comprises a team of specialists in health technology assessment, health economics, statistics, medical writing, systematic review, and meta-analysis. The business currently has 33 employees and offices in London and Oxford. Source’s clients include many of the top 10 pharmaceutical companies worldwide.

Backed by Waterland Private Equity, SCIRIS already employs over 300 people across the UK and North America. With a mission to deliver intelligent solutions inspired by science, it brings together people who offer exceptional communications and consultancy services, providing bespoke programmes in healthcare communications, creative and brand strategy, market access, medical compliance, and insights.

About SCIRIS

SCIRIS [pronounced ’sī-riss] is a global healthcare communications company that includes: 3 Stories High, Porterhouse Medical Group, Indigo Medical, Wedgewood Communications, Fusion Medical Animation and Source Health Economics. Employing over 300 people in the UK and North America across nine offices, with headquarters in London, UK, SCIRIS connects best-in-class capabilities to achieve success across therapeutic categories and all phases of brand development, offering bespoke programmes in healthcare communications, creative and brand strategy, market access, medical compliance, and insights. Its client list includes many leading pharmaceutical, biopharma and diagnostic companies.

Source: SCIRIS