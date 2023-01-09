SCIRIS announces appointment of new CEO

LONDON, 9 January 2023 – Global healthcare communications company SCIRIS is delighted to announce the appointment of Isaac Batley as new CEO.

Isaac has a well-established healthcare industry pedigree, including roles across clinical research, sales and marketing within pharma and CRO companies, along with a 20-year career as a healthcare communications leader. The latter saw him found and successfully build his own healthcare communications agency that was subsequently acquired by Cello in 2014. Isaac then went on to lead Cello Health Communications Europe as CEO before taking the role of Chairman.

“I was looking for a fresh challenge where I felt my experience and skills could add value, and the opportunity to take the helm at SCIRIS at such a pivotal point in the company’s journey, while the world around us is continuing to evolve, was instantly appealing to me,” Isaac said.

He continued: “A business is nothing without good people, and I have already been bowled over by those I have met, as well as by the meaningful work our teams are delivering for clients. With such solid foundations in place, I am hugely excited for the road ahead, which will see us further strengthening our offer and realising our full potential as a global healthcare communications powerhouse – all guided by our mission to deliver intelligent solutions, inspired by science.”

Employing over 300 people in the UK and North America, the SCIRIS business model connects best-in-class capabilities to achieve success across therapeutic categories and all phases of brand development, offering bespoke programmes in healthcare communications, creative and brand strategy, medical compliance, and insights. The company has experienced strong growth in the last two years, acquiring several agencies with considerable scientific and commercial expertise on both sides of the Atlantic.

Isaac will head up the SCIRIS Senior Executive Team who will be responsible for strategy and operations, as well as joining the Board of Directors alongside Chairperson Viv Adshead, Chief Financial Officer Sue Couldery, and representatives from Waterland Private Equity who partnered with the company in 2020. He will operate out of SCIRIS’s new London Bankside headquarters.

Viv said of the appointment: “Isaac’s reputation precedes him as someone who leads with strength, but also great humility, and I am so delighted to have him on board. He ticks all the boxes in terms of what we were looking for – being deeply connected within our sector, having walked in the shoes of our customers as well as knowing the agency world inside out, and is a genuine people person. Under Isaac’s direction, I am left in no doubt that SCIRIS has all the right ingredients to continue its upwards trajectory and I very much look forward to working closely with him.”

About SCIRIS

SCIRIS [pronounced ’sī-riss] is a global healthcare communications company that currently includes: 3 Stories High, Porterhouse Medical Group, Indigo Medical, Wedgewood Communications and Fusion Medical Animation. Employing over 300 people in the UK and North America across seven offices, with headquarters in London, UK, SCIRIS connects best-in-class capabilities to achieve success across therapeutic categories and all phases of brand development, offering bespoke programmes in healthcare communications, creative and brand strategy, medical compliance, and insights. Its client list includes many leading pharmaceutical, biopharma and diagnostic companies.

Source: SCIRIS