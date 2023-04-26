SCIRIS Group Limited: 2023

SCIRIS Group Limited

SCIRIS brings together people inspired to deliver exceptional communications and consultancy services,” according to the leaders of Sciris Group, a network of seven like-minded agencies.

Employing more than 300 people in the United Kingdom and North America, “we connect best-in-class capabilities to achieve success across therapeutic categories and all phases of brand development, offering bespoke programs in healthcare communications, creative and brand strategy, medical compliance, health economics and outcomes research (HEOR) consultancy, and insights,” executives say.

“Our ethos enables each of our agencies to preserve their individual culture and identity while being part of an exciting and evolving group, culminating in a unique balance of independent thinking and impactful collaboration. Together, we are united by our ability to achieve intelligent solutions, inspired by science.”

Structure and services

The member agencies of Sciris Group are 3 Stories High, Porterhouse Medical, Porterhouse Insights, Indigo Medical, Review and Approval, Wedgewood Communications, Fusion Animation, and Source Health Economics.

Executives describe 3 Stories High as a “vibrant” global healthcare communications agency with a geographical footprint in Europe and North America. “We are driven to communicate science through the power of storytelling,” agency managers say. “By coupling our excellent scientific expertise with intelligent creativity, we deliver meaningful solutions through an agile approach, unique to the bespoke needs of each client.”

Porterhouse Medical is a global, strategic, scientific communications group providing powerful, insight-driven, omnichannel communication services to the pharmaceutical industry worldwide. “With our unique mix of scientific expertise, creativity, and industry knowledge, we focus on driving positive change for our clients through the successful commercialization of products and technologies that address unmet health needs and improve people’s lives,” executives say.

Porterhouse Insights is a global research consultancy driven to generate actionable insights to meet the evolving needs of our biopharmaceutical clients. “With a deep commitment to behavioral science – and the human motivations that drive behavioral change – our mission is to optimize decision-making through the generation of clear insights across the product life cycle, and then communicate them via compelling and engaging narratives,” managers explain.

Leaders at Indigo Medical say the agency is committed to serving the biopharmaceutical industry across four core service categories: technical accuracy review and reference checking, ABPI- (Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry) and EFPIA- (European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations) aligned material review and approval, brand and disease area medical communications, and internal and external meetings and events. “Indigo Medical was conceived and developed to be the agency that the industry never had – one that works in true partnership to help clients achieve their strategic goals.”

Wedgewood Communications is described as a best-in-class biopharma agency that develops and executes engaging and compelling campaigns for complex brands. “We leverage data-driven insights to seamlessly implement targeted commercial and marketing strategies across the brand life cycle, resulting in strategy, creative, and execution that exceed goals, increase productivity, and move market share,” executives say.

Fusion Animation comprises Emmy and BAFTA award-winning animation teams who create scientifically accurate films for clients in the pharmaceutical, biotech, and healthcare fields. “Our scientists, artists, and animators fuse technical brilliance, medical expertise, and creative excellence to produce beautiful and strategic animations that are designed to achieve our clients’ marketing and communication goals,” agency leaders say.

Source Health Economics is an HEOR consultancy that managers say is actively focused on optimizing market access for new healthcare interventions. “Our specialized team strives to deliver technical excellence in evidence generation and synthesis, health economic modeling, statistics, health technology assessment submissions, and value communication,” executives say. “By producing high-quality, evidence-based solutions, we aim to achieve the best possible outcome for patients and our clients.”