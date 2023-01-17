SCORR Marketing names Krystle Buntemeyer as CEO, Lea LaFerla as president

SCORR Marketing, the leading global, full-service marketing and communications firm serving the health science industry, has named Krystle Buntemeyer and Lea LaFerla as its new CEO and President, respectively.

Krystle Buntemeyer, formerly President of SCORR, has nearly 18 years of health science marketing experience and has played an integral role in building SCORR Marketing — celebrating its 20th year in business in 2023. During her 18-year tenure at SCORR, she has held roles with increasing levels of responsibility within the organization from senior account executive to chief marketing officer. At SCORR, Buntemeyer has worked with more than 100 drug development service providers, pharmaceutical companies, and health care organizations worldwide. She has received numerous recognitions, including Medical Marketing and Media’s (MM+M) 2021 40 under 40 list, 2017 Marketer of the Year by the American Marketing Association, Omaha, and2019 Distinguished Young Alumni Award from her alma mater, the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

Lea LaFerla has more than 25 years of sales and marketing experience in the clinical diagnostic, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries. She has been an integral part of SCORR’s leadership for the past six years, bringing her industry knowledge, pharmaceutical experience, and client partnership expertise to develop results-oriented, integrated marketing programs. Most recently serving as vice president of marketing services and business development, she has led the agency’s client services, marketing, and business development teams and managed a portfolio of global clients specific to the health sciences. Prior to joining SCORR, LaFerla was marketing director and director of stabilization and flow products at Streck, where she led product acquisitions, launched new products, developed growth strategies, and oversaw domestic and international sales and marketing teams.

“Krystle and Lea are both poised to lead and ensure the longevity of the organization for the next 20+ years with support from me and our entire leadership team,” said SCORR Founder Cinda Orr. “We have been planning for this, and I look forward to continuing to work with them in their new roles. Krystle and Lea remain focused on having the right people, resources, and solutions in place so that our team will continue providing strategic and creative marketing solutions that gain results for our clients.”

