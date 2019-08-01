CHICAGO, July 31, 2019 – Scout Health, a leading healthcare marketing firm that specializes in rare diseases, orphan drugs and specialty pharmaceuticals, has promoted Rick Conrad, formerly group creative director, to the newly created position of vice president, executive creative director.

In his new role, Conrad will lead Scout Health’s creative teams in the agency’s Chicago, San Diego, Atlanta and New York offices. He will also work closely with agency principals and marketing teams on business development. He reports to Raffi Siyahian, president and principal of Scout Health.

“With new business opportunities and expanding client work, the time was right to unite Scout Health’s creative teams under one extremely talented and well-respected leader who has a unique balance of entrepreneurship and big-agency experience,” Siyahian said. Citing Conrad’s extensive healthcare experience and strengths as a leader, Jennifer Brekke, CEO and principal of Scout Health, described him as “an excellent choice for this new role.”

Conrad’s experience spans a diverse range of pharma, rare disease, and consumer brands for companies including Abbott, Allergan, Abbvie, Takeda, Greenwich Bio, Mallinckrodt and Vertex. He has worked in a broad range of therapeutic categories, most recently leading the multichannel “More Than Tired” narcolepsy awareness campaign for Scout client Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Conrad’s work has won more than 30 industry awards for creative excellence in TV broadcast, radio and digital advertising, including nine Telly Awards, four Manny Awards, three MM&M Awards, and seven Rx Club Awards.

Conrad joined Scout in 2018 from Chicago health and wellness agency AbelsonTaylor, where he worked for seven years as a group creative director.

Before focusing on healthcare, Conrad ran his own business-to-business and consumer packaged goods agency, SPY Advertising, for a decade. He also worked as a freelance art director at Leo Burnett and as creative director and lead designer for Screen Magazine, both in Chicago.

Conrad earned a Bachelor of Arts in advertising art and graphic design from Columbia College in Chicago in 1991, where he also studied film. In addition, he studied communications and fine art at Illinois State University.

About Scout Health

Scout Health (www.scouthc.com), a division of Scout Group, is a leading healthcare marketing agency with special expertise in rare diseases, orphan drugs and specialty pharmaceuticals. With offices in Chicago, Atlanta, New York and San Diego, the agency has been successfully helping healthcare clients achieve their business and brand goals since 1999.

Scout Group also has a successful consumer and business-to-business division, Scout (www.thescoutagency.com), based in Atlanta. Scout Group’s mantra, “Be Brave”, encapsulates the breakthrough thinking that distinguishes the work of both divisions.

Scout Group is part of The Stagwell Group, a firm with a growing portfolio of high-growth marketing companies that are experts in four areas: digital transformation and performance, public affairs and relations, research and insights, and creative and storytelling.

To learn more about Scout Health, visit www.scouthc.com.

