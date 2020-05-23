Screening Approaches for Reducing Attrition Due to Drug-induced Liver Injury (DILI) Early in Drug Discovery

Date: Wednesday, June 10, 2020

Time: 9:00am PDT / 12:00pm EDT

Duration: 1 hour

In this webinar, we will discuss a set of in vitro assays that tackle the challenges of in vitro hepatotoxicity assessment. We will discuss the utilization of a portfolio of cell-based in vitro assays, including assays that assess mitochondrial dysfunction, toxic effect by reactive metabolites, induction of reactive oxygen species (ROS), and cholestasis. We will also discuss the major cell types that are used in in vitro hepatotoxicity screening.

