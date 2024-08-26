Seegene develops mpox PCR test assays following the WHO global health emergency declaration

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Seegene Inc. (KQ096530), a leading South Korean company providing a total solution for PCR molecular diagnostics, announced today that it has developed its PCR test assays in response to the public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC) declared by the World Health Organization’s (WHO) on the global spread of mpox.

The products, which are intended for research use only (RUO), include Novaplex™ MPXV/OPXV Assay (RUO) and Novaplex™ HSV-1&2/VZV/MPXV Assay (RUO). In particular, Novaplex™ HSV-1&2/VZV/MPXV Assay (RUO) is designed to detect four viruses including mpox virus and other key STI-causing pathogens.

Seegene previously developed Novaplex MPXV (RUO) in 2022 using its advanced Seegene Digitalized Development System (SGDDS), which was developed based on Seegene’s expertise to rapidly create and deploy new assays.

“We will closely collaborate with governments around the world that need assays and plan to supply them with products meeting the needs of their respective markets.” said Daniel Shin, Executive Vice-President and Chief Global Sales and Marketing Officer at Seegene.

There are growing calls to ensure access to medicines for developing countries as mpox, once an endemic disease in Africa, poses a global threat. Seegene’s development of assays aims to curb the global outbreak of mpox and advance its vision of a “world free from all diseases.”

