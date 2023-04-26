SFC Group: 2023

SFC Group

14581 Lakeshore, Lakeside, MI 49116

914-441-3660 • [email protected] • sfcgroup1.com

Quick Facts

Accounts

Account wins: 4

Active business clients: 12

Brands by 2022 sales

Brand-product accounts held: 24

$25 million or less: 19

$25 million–$50 million: 3

Products not yet approved/launched: 2

Services mix

Professional/HCP advertising: 45%

Digital: 25%

Media: 20%

DTC: 10%

Client roster

American Brain Tumor Association

American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology

Fresenius Kabi Canada

Fresenius Kabi USA

Goshen Health

Hologic

Kabrita

Premier Medical Distribution

SenesTech

Smith+Nephew

ThermoFisher

TMRW

Finalist

Best Consumer Print Campaign

The past year has been an eventful one for SFC Group,” the leadership team declares. “We bolstered our creative team with two new writers, expanded our account team, and added a project manager to help with a growing client roster.

“One of our most significant account additions was a VP of client services, Amanda Biedess. Previously a client – twice over, in fact – Amanda’s insights and experience have upped our game in strategic planning and client service capabilities. Having been a commercial leader at Smith+Nephew, and Roche Diagnostics before that, she brings a wealth of insider insights that we leverage on a daily basis.”

Recent accomplishments

SFC Group “went Hollywood” in 2022, leaders say, as the agency created two videos for the American College of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology starring John C. McGinley, best known as Dr. Cox from the Emmy Award-winning comedy Scrubs.

“The campaign itself won six awards, and we learned a lot about partnering with a celebrity,” managers say. “Speaking of awards, we pulled in a whopping 78 awards in 2022, a couple of which were for our very first creative reel. The brainchild of our Executive Creative Director Brian Zandman, it demonstrates the breadth and depth of our services with the creativity we’ve become known for.”

Executives say the agency has continued to grow year over year and experienced 25 percent growth last year alone, winning four new clients. “We’re keeping up the momentum in 2023, having won our first new client of the year, Premier Medical Distribution (PMD), in January.

“A regional, disposable medical supply distributor, the original business, Omnicare, started as a long-term care pharmacy run and owned by a very tight-knit family known for unmatched service in the delivery of pharmaceuticals. We’re elbow deep in a complete rebrand of this fast-growing company dedicated to excellent service and couldn’t be more excited.”

Structure and services

“SFC Group is not a huge group. But we’re a mighty one and our strength lies in our mantra: we are ‘we,’ not ‘me,’” agency leaders say. “Together we win, lose, and learn as one team. We show up for each other, we act with empathy, and we bring our best selves to work every day. Through our work and our actions as people, we make fans of our clients. And by continuing to cultivate relationships in an environment of excellence, we create SFC Groupies for life. In fact, three of our clients have been with us since our founding.”

“We’re structured like most any other agency, with account directors, project managers, and various creative leads, but what makes us different is that each of us has a voice and is encouraged to use it. It doesn’t matter if you’re a project coordinator or the VP of client services, our unique experiences and perspectives are what make us the strong, creative agency we are. You’d think that because we’re virtual we each exist in our own silos, but our culture of communication and regular agency ‘get togethers’ ensure that we don’t.

“As a full-service agency, we’re a true one-stop shop offering strategic planning, creative concepting, brand identity, media strategy, event marketing, digital strategy and development, and analytics for both consumer and healthcare professional targets. If there’s a service we don’t offer in house, we enlist the best of the best to help us complete that project. In today’s fast-changing environment, being structured in such a way means we never have to say ‘no.’”

Future plans

Our goal for the future has remained unchanged since our foundation: be a desired destination for both clients and talent,” according to leaders. “We’re a creative shop where creatives are free to do what they do best: be creative – and that attracts both clients and talent. Our account team is second to none when it comes to client service, keeping the white gloves on 24/7 – and that breeds a loyal following. Our executive creative director offers supportive guidance without snark – and that retains talent, as evidenced by nearly nonexistent turnover in the creative department.

“At SFC Group, we’ve taken the ‘tried and true’ and tossed it. Arduous processes and archaic hierarchies don’t work when you need to get things done fast. By enlisting the top talent in their fields, we don’t just get it done fast, we get it done award-

winningly well.”

Philanthropy/citizenship

According to managers, “As individuals, we are encouraged to take time to support those causes closest to our hearts, whether it’s volunteering at the local ASPCA, delivering Meals on Wheels, or donating to a favorite charity.”