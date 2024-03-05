SFC Group expands capabilities with acquisition of CareContent

Chicago, IL, March 5, 2024 – SFC Group, a leading, woman-owned healthcare marketing agency, proudly announces its acquisition of CareContent, a woman-owned, Chicago-based content creation company specializing in producing accessible and educational content for healthcare organizations. This purchase marks a significant milestone in SFC Group’s growth strategy and continued goal of enhancing its service offerings and reinforcing its commitment to delivering unparalleled value to clients.

Founded in 2014 by Kadesha Thomas Smith, CareContent provides solutions for the full scope of digital needs. Leveraging their strategy-before-tactics approach, they expand healthcare organizations’ capacities to reach audiences through content, which ultimately improves patient care.

“When I first met Kadesha and the CareContent team, I saw a mirror image of SFC Group – woman-owned business, healthcare focused, committed to excellence – and I jumped at the chance to bring them into the SFC Group family,” said Susan Flinn Cobian, president and CEO of SFC Group. “With this acquisition, we’re proud to offer our clients expanded capabilities in content creation, from websites to social media to podcasts and everything in between.”

“When I learned about Susan’s leadership style and SFC’s capabilities, I knew I would swipe right,” added Kadesha Thomas Smith, founder and former CEO of CareContent. “Joining SFC Group is an amazing opportunity for CareContent’s team to add more capabilities to the domain knowledge we’ve already built in the healthcare digital content space.”

SFC Group’s acquisition of CareContent underscores its unwavering dedication to delivering compelling content and creative marketing solutions to its clients. By adding CareContent’s talented team members and assets, SFC Group is poised to redefine the standards of excellence in healthcare marketing and usher in a new era of growth and opportunity.

For more information about SFC Group and its services, visit www.SFCGroup1.com.

About SFC Group

SFC Group is an award-winning healthcare marketing and communications agency that provides the full scope of integrated resources. We are ONE team with an unrivaled commitment to white-glove service and a depth of experience that only comes with years in the industry. From our CEO down, we all share the same goal: to be better, do better, deliver better. We believe that going above and beyond is the only way to go. We truly are ONE team with ONE dream.

Source: SFC Group