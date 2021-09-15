Shaheed Peera Joins FCB Health Europe as Global Creative Partner

— Award-winning industry leader to champion diversity, inclusion, and creative excellence

New York, September 15 — IPG Health CEO Dana Maiman today announced that Shaheed Peera has joined FCB Health Europe as Global Creative Partner. Best known as founder of the Creative Floor Awards, in addition to other countless achievements, Peera will partner with creative leaders, championing collaboration, diversity and inclusion, and continued unparalleled creative excellence across the FCB Health family of agencies.

Peera joins the IPG Health network in the midst of an impressive creative streak. At the 2020/2021 Cannes Lions Festival, the FCB Health family was crowned Healthcare Network of the Year and took home two Grand Prix, while McCann Health had its best ever showing with 17 awards, including a Grand Prix. At the 2020/2021 Clio Health Awards, FCB Health won Healthcare Network of the Year, while McCann Health NY won Agency of the Year.

“We’ve enjoyed tremendous creative success these past few years, and all those accolades are a testament to our incredible people, brands, and clients. Shaheed’s wealth of experience, global perspective and pay-it-forward leadership style will make us all that much better,” said Dana Maiman, CEO of IPG Health. “Shaheed’s pioneering and entrepreneurial spirit will undoubtedly fast-track our mission of accelerating progress in health, and we are thrilled to welcome him to the family.”

Peera is a tireless advocate for diversity, inclusion, and mentorship. Among his many career accomplishments, he founded of the Creative Floor Healthcare Awards, the only healthcare award show to re-invest a portion of profits towards a Talend and Diversity Fund. The fund is used to help charities funnel untapped talent and diversity into health and wellness communication agencies. In his new role, Peera will champion diversity, partnering with HR and other teams to build programs and initiatives that increase the acquisition, retention, and development of diverse creative talent – a focus that perfectly aligns with his passions.

“The outstanding work and inspired leadership are a big part of what drew me to this role,” said Peera. “And it’s an exciting opportunity to accelerate the creative revolution through a very talent-focused lens.”

Peera began his career in the consumer agency world and brings extensive client-side experience as well. His creative and strategic portfolio spans across consumer, healthcare, med comms, clinical trials, PR, social, e-commerce and DTC brands. Notable highlights include a Guinness Book of Records for creating the world’s largest robot for the NFL, and becoming Cannes Lions’ first British Asian Health & Wellness President.

About IPG Health

Home to FCB Health and McCann Health agencies, IPG Health Network is a global collective of the world’s most celebrated and awarded healthcare marketing agencies. We are 5,000+ people across six continents, all singularly focused on accelerating progress in health for good and for all. With science, creativity, technology, and data at our core, IPG Health makes science approachable, understandable and actionable. With 45+ agencies, including 18+ specialized units, our integrated approach to a broad range of communications capabilities ensures we can help clients improve outcomes and quality of life for healthcare audiences around the world. IPG Health is part of the Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE: IPG). Visit ipghealth.com to learn more.

