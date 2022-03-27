Shanghai to lock down in two stages for testing as COVID cases spike

While the number of cases in Shanghai remains modest by global standards, the city of 26 million people has become a testing ground for China’s “zero-COVID” strategy as it tries to bring the highly infectious Omicron variant under control.

Shanghai authorities have previously resisted a broad lockdown of the city to avoid destabilising its economy and opted for a more bespoke “slicing and gridding” approach, which involves screening neighbourhoods one by one.

STOCK EXCHANGE

The city houses factories belonging to the likes of Tesla (TSLA.O), Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) and the country’s largest chipmaker SMIC (0981.HK), as well as the mainland China headquarters of many international companies.

The Shanghai Stock Exchange said on Sunday it would work to maintain the steady operation of capital markets during this “special” virus control period.

The bourse will continue to vet share sale plans by companies seeking to list on the tech-focused STAR Market, strengthen online communications with issuers and underwriters, and offer free services for virtual debut ceremonies, it said.

The exchange will also allow listed companies to delay filings of their quarterly or annual reports if they’re affected by the pandemic restrictions, and will fast-track bond issuance approvals for virus-hit companies, it added.

FRUSTRATIONS

Over 14 million Shanghai residents have taken antigen tests, the Shanghai Municipal Health Commission said on Sunday.

But some residents have grumbled about seemingly endless cycles of testing and the piecemeal approach to ending transmission chains, with some saying the cost of zero-COVID had become too high. read more

Frustrations have also been felt elsewhere in China.

Earlier this month, in footage shared on social media, a crowd of people in the northeastern city of Shenyang banged against the windows of a clothing market as they shouted in frustration at yet another round of COVID-19 tests. read more

China reported a total of 4,448 new asymptomatic infections on March 26, up from 4,430 a day earlier, including 1,007 new cases in the northeastern province of Jilin, currently under lockdown.

The country reported 1,254 new confirmed cases with symptoms, down from 1,335 a day earlier. Of the new cases, 1,217 were locally transmitted, versus 1,280 a day earlier.

There were no deaths reported on March 26, leaving the death toll at 4,638. As of March 26, mainland China had confirmed 143,240 cases of COVID-19.

