Siemens Healthineers, GE Healthcare eye Medtronic units – Bloomberg News

,
Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers, GE Healthcare eye Medtronic units – Bloomberg News

Dec 15 (Reuters) – Siemens Healthineers AG (SHLG.DE) and General Electric Co’s (GE.N) healthcare business are weighing a potential acquisition of two units being spun off by Medtronic Plc (MDT.N), Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Medtronic, the world’s largest standalone medical device maker, had announced plans in October to spin off the two units – patient monitoring and respiratory interventions – as it seeks to streamline its portfolio.

Bloomberg reported on Thursday that Medtronic was also open to a sale at the right price and the businesses could be valued at more than $7 billion. The two businesses were also drawing interest from private-equity firms, according to the report.

Medtronic and GE Healthcare did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment, while Siemens Healthineers declined to comment.

Medtronic has been restructuring its business over the last few years in a bid to increase the pace of its revenue growth.

Reporting by Sriparna Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Source: Reuters

/by
You might also like
Pfizer building sign logo Pfizer doubles down on sickle cell disease with $5.4B Global Blood Therapeutics buy
Merck Pricing debate stalls Merck-Seagen acquisition deal
October 2022, Top 50 Pharma companies 2022 Top 50 Pharma Companies 2022: Notes & Methodology
Red wave Top pharma companies 2022: Still riding the COVID wave
AstraZeneca rumored to have set sights on Mereo BioPharma buyout
Novo Nordisk shells out $1.1B for Forma, sickle cell drug
Bavarian Nordic raises sales guidance after monkeypox vaccine order
Medtronic Medtronic cuts annual profit forecast blaming strong dollar