Simple Signaling Reporter Assays – Easily Quantify Activation & Inhibition of Cellular Pathways

Date: Wednesday, June 17, 2020

Time: 9:00am PDT / 12:00pm EDT

Duration: 30 minutes with additional time for Q&A

The webinar will discuss:

Robust, sensitive, & easy-to-use cell-based, reporter gene assays to study signaling pathways

Assay applications to quantify activation & inhibition of several different pathways

Comparison of inhibitory checkpoint receptor PD-1 functional data from 2 different cell-based assay types – distal reporter based assays vs proximal receptor signaling assays

