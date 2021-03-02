Sinovac eyes 2 billion doses in annual capacity of virus vaccine by June

https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/Sinovac-eyes-two-billion-doses-in-annual-capacity-of-virus-vaccine-by-June-Reuters-3-3-21.jpeg 133 200 Andrew Humphreys https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Pharmalive_4c-300x37.png Andrew Humphreys2021-03-02 23:17:582021-03-03 11:23:19Sinovac eyes 2 billion doses in annual capacity of virus vaccine by June
Sinovac eyes two billion doses in annual capacity of virus vaccine by June
BEIJING (Reuters) – Sinovac Biotech’s annual production capacity of COVID-19 vaccine can reach 2 billion doses by June, a company spokesman confirmed to Reuters on Wednesday.
The figure is double its previous yearly capacity of 1 billion doses in the form of bulk ingredient which the firm had said it could reach by February.
State media the Global Times had first reported the news, citing a comment from the firm’s chief executive.
Reporting by Roxanne Liu, Lusha Zhang and Ryan Woo; Editing by Clarence Fernandez
Reuters source:
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-health-coronavirus-vaccine-sinovac/sinovac-eyes-two-billion-doses-in-annual-capacity-of-virus-vaccine-by-june-idUSKCN2AV0B2