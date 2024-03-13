Skin care company Galderma announces price range for $2.6 bln flotation

ZURICH, March 13 (Reuters) – Skincare company Galderma was on course to raise 2.3 billion ($2.6 billion) Swiss francs from its upcoming initial public (IPO) offering after a positive response from potential investors.

The company, whose products includes Cetaphil, a product for damaged and sensitive skin, as well as fillers and skin creams, early on Wednesday announced a price range of 49 to 53 Swiss francs for its flotation – likely to be one of the biggest in Europe this year.

The offering has had a positive response, with one of the bookrunners saying it been covered across the price range.

The offering consists of up to 40.5 million new shares and 277,000 existing shares, the company said. The offer period will run from Wednesday and is anticipated to end on March 20, 2024.

There is also over-allotment option of up to 6.1 million existing shares, the Swiss company said, which if fully exercised will lead to an offer size of 2.3 billion Swiss francs.