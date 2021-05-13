“Skindeep” Live Premier: A creative agency-produced film on the legacy of racial trauma

“Skindeep” is phase II of The Bloc’s series on racial trauma in America, taking a deeper look at the PTSD caused by the country’s divide.

Using and-drawn watercolor frames by Black women illustrators and inspired by a true story, “Skindeep” takes a deeper dive into the pain of everyday racism and broader context of how the trauma becomes an unhealable wound, capturing subsequent, re-inflicted torment spreading across generations, lying just beneath the surface for people of color in America and remaining unrecognized, undefined, and untreated. To create each frame of the Skindeep animation, thousands of newspaper articles about racial discrimination and violence, from the 1920s to today were used as canvases to tell this incredibly emotional story. To further reinforce the watery atmosphere of the film, The YOUTH developed a new technique filming reflections of the drawings through a water-filled aquarium.

Panelists include: PTSD expert Dr. Robert Carter, Jacquelyn Ogorchukwu

Dr. Macheo Payne, Elizabeth Ekpenyong, Ingrid Silva, Nick Mwaluko, Alexis P. Suter and Vicki Bell.

Date: Friday, May 14, 2021

Time: 7pm-9pm

Register to attend

The making of “Skindeep”

“Skindeep”