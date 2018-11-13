Sobi buys rights to AstraZeneca infant drug for $1.5 billion upfront

LONDON (Reuters) – AstraZeneca (AZN.L) has taken another step to refocus on priority drugs by selling U.S. rights to a treatment for infant lung infections to Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (SOBIV.ST) for an upfront fee of $1.5 billion.

Around 130 AstraZeneca staff will transfer to Sobi as the Swedish company, widely known as Sobi, takes over marketing of the treatment Synagis in the United States.

The move is a significant commercial boost for rare diseases specialist Sobi, giving it a substantially increased U.S. footprint and expanding its business in immunology, and its shares jumped more than 6 percent.

Sobi also gets the right to participate in AstraZeneca’s share of U.S. profits and losses in a follow-on drug for respiratory syncytial virus, called MEDI8897, which AstraZeneca is developing with Sanofi (SASY.PA), the companies said.

AstraZeneca will receive $1 billion in cash and $500 million in Sobi shares, equal to a stake of 8 percent in the Swedish group.

The British drugmaker is also entitled to further contingent payments. It will get up to $470 million in sales-related payments for Synagis, a $175 million milestone when MEDI8897 is filed for U.S. approval, and other potential payments related to the new drug of up to $170 million.

Reporting by Ben Hirschler, editing by Louise Heavens and Susan Fenton

Reuters source:

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-astrazeneca-divestiture-swedish-orpha/sobi-buys-rights-to-astrazeneca-infant-drug-for-1-5-billion-upfront-idUSKCN1NI0QR