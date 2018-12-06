MCLEAN, Va., Dec. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — WHAT:

Binary Fountain, the leading online reputation management platform for enterprises, healthcare organizations and small and medium-sized businesses, along with HCA Healthcare and Branch Strategy, will co-present a webinar entitled, “How to Optimize Your Digital Patient Experience.” For healthcare organizations struggling with how to improve the patient and consumer experience, this free webinar hosted by SHSMD, will explain why digital is now a business problem, not just a digital marketing problem.

Specifically, the 60-minute panel discussion will offer healthcare practices a practical approach to unify their organization, implement a patient-first vision and create positive effects on growth and revenue.

Webinar: How to Optimize Your Digital Patient Experience

Thursday, December 13, 2018; 1:00 p.m. ET/12:00 p.m. CT

For more information and to register: http://www.shsmd.org/ education/webcasts/how-to- optimize-your-digital-patient- experience.shtml

Aaron Clifford, senior vice president of marketing, Binary Fountain

Joseph Jacobellis, director of experience and innovation, HCA Healthcare

Jackie Martin, principal, Branch Strategy

Binary Fountain is the leading online reputation management platform for enterprises, healthcare organizations and small and medium-sized businesses. Anchored in its Natural Language Processing (NLP) technology, the cloud-based platform mines customer and employee feedback from surveys, online ratings and review sites, social media and other data sources to equip organizations with actionable insights needed to improve brand loyalty, increase engagement and drive sustainable bottom-line results. On a mission to help companies grow their business and create better customer experiences, Binary Fountain serves various industries including healthcare, hospitality, retail, automotive and financial services. For more information, visit http://www.binaryfountain.com or follow on Twitter @binaryfountain.

