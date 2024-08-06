Sonova launches hearing aid with real-time AI, first in market

https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Pharmalive_4c-300x37.png 0 0 Reuters Health https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Pharmalive_4c-300x37.png Reuters Health2024-08-06 05:01:172024-08-06 09:31:08Sonova launches hearing aid with real-time AI, first in market
Aug 6 (Reuters) – Switzerland’s Sonova (SOON.S) on Tuesday introduced a hearing aid that utilizes real-time artificial intelligence to improve speech clarity from background noise, the first such product in the global market, sending its shares 5% higher.
Along with the hearing aid, named Sphere Infinio, Sonova is launching a new Infinio platform.
“The launch of both new platform and product should be a surprise to the market, because nobody knew this technology and this benefit (real-time AI), which is quite significant, will be available for anyone already this year,” CEO Arnd Kaldowski told Reuters in an interview.
“This sounds like a huge step forward for Sonova,” Urs Kunz, an analyst at Research Partners AG, said in an email.
Unlike its main rivals – Italy’s Amplifon (AMPF.MI) and Denmark’s Demant (DEMANT.CO), and GN Store Nord (GN.CO) which have all warned on profits this summer – Sonova stuck to its full year targets.
“Our first impression is that Sonova has launched an interesting product platform, which is likely to accelerate growth in H2 2024/25,” Carnegie analyst Niels Granholm-Leth said in a note to clients.
The hearing aid industry has been showing signs of softer market dynamics in Europe and the U.S., while analysts have also flagged tough competition in the market.
