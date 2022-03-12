https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/South-Korea-reports-record-high-383665-new-COVID-19-cases-KDCA-Reuters-3-11-22.jpg 503 960 Reuters Health https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Pharmalive_4c-300x37.png Reuters Health2022-03-12 01:37:002022-03-12 13:48:24South Korea reports record high 383,665 new COVID-19 cases – KDCA
South Korea reports record high 383,665 new COVID-19 cases – KDCA
March 11, 2022; 8:04 PM EST
SEOUL, March 12 (Reuters) – South Korea reported a new record daily high of 383,665 COVID-19 cases, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said on Saturday, amid a surge of Omicron infections.
Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Sandra Maler
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Reuters source:
https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/south-korea-reports-record-high-383665-new-covid-19-cases-kdca-2022-03-12