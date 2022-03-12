South Korea reports record high 383,665 new COVID-19 cases – KDCA

SEOUL, March 12 (Reuters) – South Korea reported a new record daily high of 383,665 COVID-19 cases, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said on Saturday, amid a surge of Omicron infections.

Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters source:

https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/south-korea-reports-record-high-383665-new-covid-19-cases-kdca-2022-03-12