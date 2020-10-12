South Korea’s Daewoong Pharma gets approval for Phase 1 trials of COVID-19 anti-parasite drug
SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korean drugmaker Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co Ltd said on Monday that it had received regulatory approval for Phase 1 clinical trials of its anti-parasitic niclosamide drug to treat COVID-19 patients.
The approval comes after the company in August received Indian regulatory approval to test the drug in Phase 1 trials.
The company confirmed the safety of the drug in its latest study in partnership with New Delhi-based Mankind Pharma Ltd, Daewoong said in a statement.
In September, Daewoong separately launched another overseas human trial of the drug in the Philippines.
Reuters source:
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-health-coronavirus-southkorea-daewoon/south-koreas-daewoong-pharma-gets-approval-for-phase-1-trials-of-covid-19-anti-parasite-drug-idUSKBN26X0QJ