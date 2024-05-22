Spectrum Science CEO Jonathan Wilson appoints Amy Hutnik as president

WASHINGTON, D.C. — May 22, 2024 —Spectrum Science, a full-service strategic platform offering integrated engagement, retention, marketing, communications and advisory services for the health and life science industries, today announced the appointment of Amy Hutnik to the role of President. Hutnik currently serves as the company’s Chief Commercial Officer and will continue in that role during the transition. Jonathan Wilson will remain CEO and an Executive Member of the Board with a focus on setting the vision and ensuring a foundation for continued growth.

In her new role, Hutnik will lead Spectrum’s global platform of integrated services including enterprise- wide operations and growth planning across the company’s four strategic pillars: Scientific Communications, Advertising & Consulting, Clinical Trial Experience and Spectrum Science Europe. Presidents of each respective pillar, as well as the leaders of shared services, including strategy, innovation, creative and operational leadership, will report directly to Hutnik.

“I’m delighted to elevate Amy to this new role of President across our greatly expanded organization, and excited to partner with her to facilitate our continued growth,” said Wilson. “The past few years have been remarkable in terms of our evolution from a marketing and communications agency to a full strategic platform purposefully built for maximum integration, across the clinical and commercial landscape. It’s the realization of a vision that my leadership team and I put in motion several years ago. Now, with her diverse background across marketing communications, patient recruitment and consulting, as well as proven operational success, Amy brings the fresh perspective and energy we need to solidify Spectrum’s standing as the partner of choice for innovators in the health and life science industries.”

Over the past several years, Spectrum has grown its capabilities, evolving in lockstep with the rapidly changing needs of the industry. In early 2023, Spectrum entered a strategic partnership with Knox Lane to fuel continued growth. Over the past 6 months, Spectrum completed the strategic acquisitions of CrowdPharm, Hot Iron Health and Continuum Clinical, expanding the company’s offerings in advertising, consulting and clinical trial engagement, respectively.

“In my career across clinical and commercial development, I have been fortunate to be a part of some very smart and strategic teams looking to design solutions for health and life science clients facing a rapidly changing landscape, but none as exciting as Spectrum,” said Hutnik. “There are companies that grow by building from within, and others that expand by adding new and different capabilities to an existing core. In my experience, Spectrum has the unique distinction of evolving through a thoughtful on a foundation of

A 25-year industry veteran, Hutnik has excelled in various executive positions, and is known for building depth in commercialization, communications and growth capabilities at industry-leading companies including Syneos Health and EVERSANA. Since joining Spectrum in August 2023, Hutnik has played a key role in the company’s expansion and evolution into formally established pillars built on a shared science- and strategy-first foundation.

About Spectrum Science

Spectrum is an integrated marketing, communications and media firm like no other. An independent, full-service organization with end-to-end capabilities, Spectrum’s team is made up of experts in healthcare and science — focused on strategic engagements that leverage human-centered insights, motivating creative, innovative storytelling and technology to reach audiences where they are with the content they need and want. In 2023, Spectrum was named North America Healthcare Agency of the Year by PRovoke Media and won the Heart Award from Med Ad News for its commitment to philanthropy and social causes. Spectrum offers global reach as the U.S. partner and chair of Global Health Marketing & Communications (GHMC). For more information on how Spectrum goes Beyond the Science Quo, visit www.spectrumscience.com.

About Knox Lane

Based in San Francisco, Knox Lane is a growth-oriented investment firm comprised of a team of accomplished investors and operators with a shared work history and a strong track record of partnering with leading companies to accelerate transformational growth. Knox Lane seeks to provide support across a number of business components, including human capital, brand management, end- to-end digital transformation, sourcing, supply chain and logistics, strategic acquisitions and business development. For more information, please visit www.knoxlane.com.