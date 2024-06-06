Staff at drugmaker under U.S. scrutiny worked with Chinese military scientists

SYDNEY/SHANGHAI, June 6 (Reuters) – Employees of drugmaker WuXi AppTec, under U.S. scrutiny for its links to the Chinese military, co-invented altitude sickness treatments with People’s Liberation Army (PLA) scientists, according to public patent records and science papers reviewed by Reuters.

The news agency identified 10 patent filings that list six of WuXi AppTec’s staff as co-inventors of altitude sickness drugs with six scientists from the PLA General Hospital in Beijing – China’s top military medical school and research centre. The filings, which Reuters is reporting for the first time, were made in the U.S., Europe and China between 2018 and 2023.