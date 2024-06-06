Staff at drugmaker under U.S. scrutiny worked with Chinese military scientists

SYDNEY/SHANGHAI, June 6 (Reuters) – Employees of drugmaker WuXi AppTec, under U.S. scrutiny for its links to the Chinese military, co-invented altitude sickness treatments with People’s Liberation Army (PLA) scientists, according to public patent records and science papers reviewed by Reuters.
 
The news agency identified 10 patent filings that list six of WuXi AppTec’s staff as co-inventors of altitude sickness drugs with six scientists from the PLA General Hospital in Beijing – China’s top military medical school and research centre. The filings, which Reuters is reporting for the first time, were made in the U.S., Europe and China between 2018 and 2023.
 

Treatments for such illnesses are a top priority for the PLA, which fought with India – an increasingly important U.S. security partner – as recently as 2022 on their Himalayan frontier. The PLA has said high altitude disease, which include disorientation as well as fatal pulmonary and cerebral edema, is the major cause of reduced combat effectiveness to Chinese soldiers in such areas and can influence the results of war.
The drug development ties go beyond the links between WuXi AppTec (603259.SS), and the PLA that have been publicly alleged by a U.S. congressional committee.
 
The House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party has accused the Shanghai-headquartered company, which reported U.S. sales of about $3.6 billion last year, of being a threat to Washington’s national security interests.
 
WuXi AppTec, which denies allegations that it is a threat to U.S. national security, said in a statement to Reuters that it “did not collaborate with PLA General Hospital or any other PLA-related entity in the performance of this work” and that it has “no special ties” to China’s military.
 

 
