Concentric Health Experience and Scout Merge to form ConcentricLife

Today Concentric Health Experience and Scout announced their unification to form ConcentricLife. “The rising expectations on health is an opportunity to build rich and rewarding customer experiences that help people live, thrive in and pursue an ambitious life, despite their current health status. The ConcentricLife model is built to help our clients put their brands at the center of this human health experience and answer the heightened expectations,” Ken Begasse, Jr., founder of Concentric Health Experience and CEO of ConcentricLife, told Med Ad News. The agency will be led by principals Begasse; Michael Sanzen, founder; Jennifer Brekke, president; and Raffi Siyahian, commercial strategy.

ConcentricLife employs more than 270 people worldwide including in key locations such as New York, San Diego, Chicago, Atlanta, Ft. Lauderdale, London, and Copenhagen.

“Scout and Concentric have increasingly joined forces to pull expert talent across our organizations for our clients. Through this collaboration, we saw how deep subject matter expertise could inject fresh thinking into our clients’ work in the health and wellness space,” said Jennifer Brekke, founder of Scout and president of ConcentricLife in a press release . “And, from what we see in our competitive set, there’s a distinct gap for an agency that marries these kinds of specialist practices and flexible talent to build teams that place the consumer’s holistic health experience as the central point of every brief.”

“The new agency represents the realized vision of interagency collaboration between leaders at Concentric Health Experience, a 9x Agency of the Year; Scout, the longest-running rare disease agency; and Scout Consumer, a creative-driven shop focused on insurgent brands in food and wellness, to build a new agency model fueled by the depth of 20+ years of specialist health experience and the breadth of sophisticated marketing capabilities across these powerhouse agencies,” the release states.

About ConcentricLife



ConcentricLife is an agency built to answer the rising customer demand on the health marketer. ConcentricLife spans three distinct specialist practices that bring over 20 years of deep subject matter expertise in rare disease, healthcare, and wellness, with sophisticated marketing capabilities spanning the organization. We put Health at the Center through our proprietary Human Connection Score™ designed to build optimal brand experiences at any stage of the health journey. For more information, visit www.concentric.life .

About Stagwell



Stagwell is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world’s most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our 13,000+ specialists in 34+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients.