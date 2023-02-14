‘Stay tuned’: Biotech entrepreneur Ramaswamy teases presidential run

Published: Feb 14, 2023
By Lisa Munger
BioSpace
Vivek Ramaswamy, the founder of Roivant Sciences, is considering a bid for the Republican presidential nomination, according to a report by POLITICO Monday.
Ramaswamy is a first-generation American entrepreneur and venture capitalist involved in several biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies. He’s a registered Republican, born and raised in Ohio, according to his website.
As the former CEO of Roivant Sciences, a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapies for patients, he’s known for his advocacy for the biopharma industry.
He’s been a vocal advocate for the value biopharma companies bring to the economy and the role of innovation and entrepreneurship in health care and society – topics he’s written about in two books, including, “A Nation of Victims” and “Woke, Inc.: Inside America’s Corporate Social Justice Scam.”
He is also the founder of several other companies in the biopharma space, including Myovant Sciences, Urovant Sciences, Enzyvant Therapeutics, Altavant Sciences and Spirovant Sciences (known as the “vants”).
In 2019, Sumitomo Pharma acquired Roivant’s stakes in some of the subsidiaries for $3 billion.
Ramaswamy is the founder and CEO of Strive Asset Management, a private investment firm focused on investing in growth-stage companies in various industries, including technology, healthcare and consumer products.
The firm’s portfolio includes several familiar names, including Roivant, Myovant and Axovant Sciences.
Ramaswamy earned his bachelor’s degree at Harvard before becoming a biotech investor and hedge fund manager. He earned his law degree at Yale. In the past two years, he’s become a frequent contributor to popular conservative media, such as FOX News Channel and FOX Business.
Thus far, Ramaswamy has yet to establish a political action committee to raise money for a presidential bid. However, according to his public Twitter account, he has made stops in early-primary states, like Iowa.
He has yet to make official announcements but tweeted, “Stay tuned…” on Monday in response to the POLITICO news story.
